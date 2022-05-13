[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ EP sells over 1 million

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids earned certification for its million-selling EP “Oddinary.”



The EP was released on March 18 and has become the band’s second million-seller, following second studio album “Noeasy” last year.



The EP sold 1.3 million copies in preorders and in the first week of sales, sold more than 850,000 units, a record for the eight-member act. The album landed atop the Billboard 200 and made the band the third K-pop musician ever to achieve the feat, following BTS and SuperM. It has stayed on the chart for seven weeks.



Next month, it will tour Japan and the US for its second international tour “Maniac.” It has been almost 2 1/2 years since its first.



Enhypen tops Oricon chart with 2nd Japanese single



(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen charted at No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly combined single ranking with second single “Dimension: Senkou,” according to the most recent tally that became available on Friday.



The single also returned to the top of its daily single chart for Thursday. It reigned on the chart for eight days in a row up until Tuesday, a record for the boy band. Its previous single “Border: Hakanai” from July last year was No. 1 on the chart for a week.



The single landed atop the weekly single chart for May 16 as well and became the first male international artist to put both the debut single and the second on Oricon’s weekly single chart upon release.



“Dimension: Senkou” consists of three tracks, “Always,” its second Japanese song, as well as Japanese version of “Drunk-Dazed” and “Tamed-Dashed,” main tracks from its second EP and first LP, respectively.



It was released on May 3.



Le Sserafim sweeps Japan with debut album



(Credit: Source Music)



Le Sserafim rose to the top of Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking with EP “Fearless.”



The rookie band is one of the only two foreign female artists to reach the top this year.



The EP was No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly digital album chart and digital album download chart as well.



The EP’s main track hit Spotify Japan’s top 200 at No. 161, leapt to No. 54 on the next day and ranked No. 16 on Wednesday. It stayed on the platform’s global top 200 for seven days. It entered the chart in the shortest time for a debut single from a girl group.



Former iKON leader BI drops pre-release single



(Credit: IOK Music)