[Newsmaker] S. Korea co-sponsors UN Human Rights Council resolution on Ukraine

South Korea has co-sponsored a recently adopted UN Human Rights Council resolution on the deteriorating situation in Ukraine stemming from Russia's aggression, an official at Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

During a special session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday (local time), the council adopted the resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities against Ukraine and requesting a team of investigators look into alleged abuses in parts of the war-torn country.

"Our government has expressed serious concerns over reports of human rights violations, including signs of civilian killings within Ukraine, and has maintained that it is important an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," the official said on condition of anonymity. "Based on this position, South Korea co-sponsored the resolution."

Of the 47 council members, 33 countries, including South Korea, voted in favor of the resolution, while China and Eritrea voted against it. A total of 12 countries, including India, Pakistan and Cuba, abstained. (Yonhap)