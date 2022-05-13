LG H&H opens microbiome cosmetic R&D center in Hokkaido

This photo provided by LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Friday, shows its new research and development center in Hokkaido, Japan. (Yonhap)

LG Household & Health Care (H&H) Ltd., a major South Korean producer of cosmetic and health care products, said Friday it has opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Hokkaido, Japan, focusing on microbiome beauty products.

LG H&H said Hokkaido provides the optimal environment for conducting research on useful strains of microbiomes -- which refers to the collection of bacteria, fungi and other microbes that naturally live on the human body -- and is equipped with infrastructure for advanced research and production of base ingredients for related products.

The company said it plans to establish a natural fermentation production system and develop various microbiome ingredients at the new center.

Han Jong-seob, head of the Hokkaido center, said LG H&H will develop naturally fermented and microbiome beauty products loved by global customers through the work at the new R&D facility. (Yonhap)