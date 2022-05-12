[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ “Thunderous” music video tops 200m views

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video for Stray Kids’ 2021 hit “Thunderous” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.



It became the third music video from the eight-member act to reach the milestone following those of “God’s Menu” and “Back Door.”



The song is the main track from its second full album “Noeasy” and topped iTunes top songs chart in 52 regions when it came out in August last year. The video garnered 10 million views in about 21 hours since release and the LP sold over a million copies, a first for both the band and its management company.



Meanwhile, its new EP “Oddinary” is staying on Billboard 200 for the seventh week after hitting it at No. 1, a feat achieved only by two other K-pop acts: BTS and SuperM. Next month, the band will tour Japan and the US, almost 2 1/2 years since its first international tour.



The Boyz extends 1st world tour to Asia The music video for Stray Kids’ 2021 hit “Thunderous” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.It became the third music video from the eight-member act to reach the milestone following those of “God’s Menu” and “Back Door.”The song is the main track from its second full album “Noeasy” and topped iTunes top songs chart in 52 regions when it came out in August last year. The video garnered 10 million views in about 21 hours since release and the LP sold over a million copies, a first for both the band and its management company.Meanwhile, its new EP “Oddinary” is staying on Billboard 200 for the seventh week after hitting it at No. 1, a feat achieved only by two other K-pop acts: BTS and SuperM. Next month, the band will tour Japan and the US, almost 2 1/2 years since its first international tour.

(Credit: IST Entertainment)



The Boyz added Asian cities to the itinerary of its first international tour, said agency IST Entertainment on Thursday.



The band begins the tour in Los Angeles on May 29 and will visit five more cities in the US before flying to Europe to greet fans in London, Rotterdam, Paris and Berlin. Now the tour will extend over to Asia and bring the band to Jakarta and Bangkok in July.



The tour will come to an end in Seoul where the 11 members will have three-day long concert in August.



Its previous world tour was in Europe in 2019.



Separately, The Boyz will drop its second EP in Japan “She’s The Boss” on May 27. Titular track will be released in advance on Saturday. The Boyz added Asian cities to the itinerary of its first international tour, said agency IST Entertainment on Thursday.The band begins the tour in Los Angeles on May 29 and will visit five more cities in the US before flying to Europe to greet fans in London, Rotterdam, Paris and Berlin. Now the tour will extend over to Asia and bring the band to Jakarta and Bangkok in July.The tour will come to an end in Seoul where the 11 members will have three-day long concert in August.Its previous world tour was in Europe in 2019.Separately, The Boyz will drop its second EP in Japan “She’s The Boss” on May 27. Titular track will be released in advance on Saturday. CL to unveil “Chuck” music video



(Credit: Very Cherry)



CL announced on Wednesday that she will put out a music video for “Chuck” on Friday.



“Chuck” is a track from her first solo LP “Alpha” that was released in October last year. The title is a play on Korean word that means “pretend” underlining the musician’s unpretentiousness.



The video was shot in Los Angeles and she teamed up with Parris Goebel again with whom she also worked together for the video of “Hello Bitches,” another track from the LP.



Last month, CL performed both singles at the main stage of Coachella where all members of 2NE1 reunited for the first time in about seven years since it disbanded. CL announced on Wednesday that she will put out a music video for “Chuck” on Friday.“Chuck” is a track from her first solo LP “Alpha” that was released in October last year. The title is a play on Korean word that means “pretend” underlining the musician’s unpretentiousness.The video was shot in Los Angeles and she teamed up with Parris Goebel again with whom she also worked together for the video of “Hello Bitches,” another track from the LP.Last month, CL performed both singles at the main stage of Coachella where all members of 2NE1 reunited for the first time in about seven years since it disbanded. Astro gives taste of 3rd LP



(Credit: Fantagio)