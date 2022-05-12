Over 70 years old and fangirling: Lim Young-woong leads evolution of trot fandom

Lim Young-woong poses for photos prior to the press conference held on May 2 for his first full-length album “IM HERO.” (Yonhap)











At age 71, Kim Im-kyung is learning how to be a fangirl.



At her three-room apartment in Seoul, Kim turned one whole room into a shrine dedicated to her idol -- Korean trot singer Lim Young-woong -- decorating it with his posters and a collection of fan merchandise like a light stick.



To help Lim’s songs rank high on music charts, she plays his latest album through an online music streaming service all day long, despite personally owning five physical copies of it.



She watches almost every single video related to Lim on YouTube. His name comes up in most of her conversations with friends these days, too.



“I’ve never liked someone like this in the past 30 years,” Kim told The Korea Herald.



The last time she was a fan of someone, she was in her 30s. She remembered penning a handwritten letter to a TV broadcast station about an actor she adored back then.



The object of her affection -- 30-year-old Lee -- was the breakout star of the TV singing competition show “Mr Trot” in 2020. On May 2, the singer released his first full-length album “IM HERO.”



Despite trot being the oldest genre of Korean pop that is popular mostly among older Koreans, his 12-track album has achieved remarkable success here, having sold over 1.1 million physical copies.



Before him, Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO was the only solo artist who reached the coveted milestone with his album released in March 2021. Before Baekhyun, there was none that managed to claim the title for a whole 20 years since singer-songwriter Kim Gun-mo in 2001.



Lim also has a huge presence in the digital music scene. Ten of his songs, including eight from the latest album, are included the top 100 chart of Melon, South Korea’s largest music subscription service. The rest are dominated by K-pop stars.



Lim’s YouTube channel has 1.35 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views.



On the platform, his fans -- many of them in their 50s, 60s and 70s -- churn out videos related to the star, just like K-pop fans do, such as unboxing his album and reacting to Lim’s tracks and performances.







Ryu Ho-jin hosts a livestream on his YouTube channel.