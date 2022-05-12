 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
Business

KAI eyes Central European market with homegrown fighter jet

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 12, 2022 - 16:05       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 16:05
KAI’s booth at International Defense Exhibition Bratislava 2022 (KAI)
KAI’s booth at International Defense Exhibition Bratislava 2022 (KAI)
Korea Aerospace Industries is seeking to expand to Central Europe, the firm said Thursday, as it promoted the homegrown FA-50 light attack fighter during the International Defense Exhibition Bratislava 2022 in Slovakia.

“We are prioritizing looking for new markets in Central Europe for FA-50 as the recent accelerated formation of a new Cold War structure is resulting in an increase of defense spending to realize self-defense in many parts of the world,” said a KAI official.

The nation’s sole aircraft manufacturer displayed its latest fighter jets, the KF-21 fighter, KA-50 and light-armed helicopter, during the exhibition and held talks with other Central European countries such as Poland, Czech, Hungary, Austria, Croatia and Finland that seek to replace their aging fleet of trainer jets.

It was the first time the KAI has taken part in the biennial IDEB defense exhibition, which ran from Tuesday to Thursday, where defense companies from around 70 countries participated in.

During the three-day trade show, the KAI said it also held meetings with the Association of Defense Industry of the Slovak Republic to discuss bilateral defense cooperation on the sidelines of the exhibition.

KAI said it also met with US defense firm Lockheed Martin to share views on the latest defense trends of NATO, EU and Central Europe and their strategies to boost sales. The two firms joined hands to develop the FA-50.

Separately, KAI said it is seeking a midlife upgrade of the FA-50 to enhance the fighter jet’s aeronautical electronics, flight control performance, mission radius, survival and stability, and armed capability.

“Such upgrade of the FA-50 will not only enhance the power of the Korean air force but also make it lead the light attack aircraft market and increase exports,” the KAI official said.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114