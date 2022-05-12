 Back To Top
Entertainment

Legendary pianist Pollini’s recitals in South Korea canceled due to health issues

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 12, 2022 - 20:10       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 20:10
Maurizio Pollini (Mast Media)
Maurizio Pollini (Mast Media)


The much-anticipated recitals in South Korea by Maurizio Pollini, considered one of the world’s leading pianists, have been canceled due to health reasons, the event organizer said on Thursday.

Event organizer Mast Media cited chronic bronchitis as the reason for the 80-year-old musician’s abrupt cancellation of the recitals, titled “The Emperor of Piano: ‘Once in a Lifetime’” scheduled for May 19 and May 25 at the Seoul Arts Center. The company said that they are working on rescheduling his recitals.

In a letter to his fans in Korea, Pollini expressed his regrets.

“I have been looking forward to my first visit to Korea and to performing at the Seoul Arts Center with great pleasure, but unfortunately my health does not permit me to travel at this current time,” Pollini wrote.

“I’m committed to putting the rescheduling of my recitals in Korea as my first priority, and sincerely want very much to meet Korean audiences as soon as I can,” he added.

Born in 1942 in Italy, Pollini attracted worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth International Chopin Competition in Warsaw at the age of 18.

He has played as a soloist with the most prestigious orchestras and with renowned conductors such as Claudio Abbado, Pierre Boulez and Simon Rattle. He has won various prestigious awards, such as at the Praemium Imperiale Awards and the Royal Philharmonic Society Music Awards.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
