Business

2022 Hyundai Grandeur makes debut

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 12, 2022 - 14:50       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 14:50
2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)
2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor on Thursday launched the 2022 Hyundai Grandeur, a facelifted version of its top-selling mid-sized sedan car. Coming back with revamped style and safety functions, a 12.3-inch LCD cluster and a touch-type controller have been adopted for all four trims – Premium, Le Blanc, Exclusive and Calligraphy.

The Exclusive trim features advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance assist and smart cruise control, while the highest end Calligraphy is equipped with a head-up display. Prices start at 33.9 million ($26,300) for the gasoline model and 37.8 million for the hybrid model. The most expensive trim, Calligraphy, is priced at 44.8 million won for the gasoline model and 46 million won for the hybrid model. 

2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)
2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)

2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)
2022 Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
