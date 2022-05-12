[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Japanese breakfast menus



Tamayura, the luxury Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, presents three authentic Japanese breakfasts prepared with seasonal ingredients.



Abalone Ozen is a rice porridge dish made with carefully selected abalone from the waters off Wando Island. Eel Ozen is a donburi-style breakfast dish of sea eel, served on pot-steamed rice. Sea Urchin Roe Ozen features saffron-steamed rice topped with sea urchin roe, tofu skin and asparagus. Each breakfast dish is served with a selection of nine Japanese appetizers. Breakfast dishes are available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays, by advance reservation only.



Prices start at 90,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Bounce into Spring’ Package



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul announces the launch of the “Bounce into Spring” package, a spring urban staycation in the heart of Yeouido.



The package features one night in a Fairmont Room and breakfast for two at Spectrum, the dining destination renowned for its breakfast buffet.



Other highlights include two bottles of Yeoui Blossom Beer amid city views from 29th-floor M29, Seoul’s highest rooftop bar. Package guests are also offered complimentary use of the hotel’s fitness center and swimming pool. Package reservations and stays are available from May 9 to June 30. Prices start at 537,000 won.



For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.





Grand Hyatt Seoul launches special summer bingsu



For the upcoming summer season, two special bingsu -- mango and matcha -- are being served at the Gallery, the Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lobby floor lounge cafe, starting May 16.



The mango bingsu is served with fresh sliced mangos, topped with passion fruit sauce.



Milk and red beans are served separately for guests to enjoy in the form of the bingsu they prefer.



The matcha bingsu is served from matcha grown and produced in Japan’s Kyoto region. The bitterness of the flavor is harmonized with sweet ice cream and mochi toppings.



Both bingsu are priced at 55,000 won, and are expected to be served throughout the year. For inquiries, call (02) 799 8165.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers ‘Kids for All Seasons Spring Fun’ package



In celebration of the family month of May, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is presenting a special gift package for children who are staying at the hotel with families. The package includes a one-night stay with complimentary kids’ amenities, valet parking service, and a special gift worth 120,000 won. Young guests can choose between a Jurassic World Dominion dinosaur figure from Mattel, or a Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Perfect Dollhouse playset from DreamWorks Animation. A limited number of 200 packages are offered. Prices start at 550,000 won, and reservations can be made by June 6.



