[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gokseong International Rose Festival



The Gokseong International Rose Festival is scheduled to run from May 21 to June 6 at Seomjingang Train Village in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.



The annual event presents a total of 1,004 types of roses from around the world to delight flower-loving visitors, offering splendid photo opportunities.



Visitors can enjoy the vibrant beauty of roses from a railbike or take part in a hands-on activity.



Various programs have been prepared to entertain the visitors, including music concerts ranging from folk, classic, trot to electronic dance music.



Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults and 4,500 won those under 13.



Updated information can be found at www.gokseong.go.kr.





Gochang Green Barley Field Festival



The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival runs through May 15 at Hagwon Tourism Farm area in Gochang, South Jeolla Province.



The annual festival celebrates the growth of barley in the region, which is considered to be more precious than rice.



The visitors can enjoy the vast barley field as they walk along the trail and take pictures in front of the rape flower field.



On-hand programs, including traditional Korean folk games, fish catching and barley-related food cooking experience are available.



Fees vary by program.



More information can be found at www.gochang.go.kr.





Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival



The Yeoncheon Paleolithic Festival is set to run through Oct. 18 at various areas of Jeongok-ri Prehistoric site in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Sponsored by Yeoncheon, the festival presents the relics of the Paleolithic Age that remain in the small county in Gyeonggi Province.



The event seeks to provide insights about Korea’s Paleolithic history through different games and educational programs and present Korea’s prehistoric cultures.



Ranging from Paleolithic barbecue to archeology academy, the programs are open to visitors of all ages.



Admission fee is 1,000 won and 500 won for adults and children, respectively. The ticket for on-hands experience varies by the program.



Updated information can be found at www.festival.yeoncheon.go.kr.





Wonju Hanji Festival



The Wonju Hanji Festival runs through May 15 in Wonju Hanji Theme Park in Wonju, Gangwon Province.



“Hanji” means the traditional handmade Korean paper.



This year’s Wonju Hanji Festival is being held in an offline-online hybrid format.



The event offers an opportunity to experience the tradition and history of Hanji.



In addition to the indoor exhibition and Hanji lantern displays, the festival offers various offline programs, including Hanji craft and finding personal color with Hanji.



The visitors of all ages are welcomed.



More information can be found at www.wonjuhanji.co.kr.



