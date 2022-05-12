S. Korean military to revive 'provocation' reference to NK missile tests: sources

This photo, taken last Saturday, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military plans to revive the reference to North Korean ballistic missile tests as "provocations," informed sources said Thursday in an apparent reflection of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's hard-line stance on the recalcitrant regime's military threats.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff has decided to use the expression in its public announcements of future North Korean missile launches in line with new Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's directive, according to the sources.

The preceding Moon Jae-in administration had refrained from describing North Korean missile launches as provocations, as it pushed for inter-Korean rapprochement, with Pyongyang having balked at the expression.

The South Korean military also plans to stop using the expression, "unidentified projectiles," in its initial reference to North Korean missile launches. Instead, it will use the expression "unidentified ballistic missiles."

In recent years, the North has accused the South and the United States of using "double-dealing" standards -- a reference to the allies having cast its missile activities as "provocations" while justifying their own as "deterrence." (Yonhap)