Airport express train resumes operation on May 30

Passengers head to take airport express train. (AREX)
The airport express train, which runs nonstop from Seoul Station to Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, will resume operation from May 30 after a hiatus of about two years due to the pandemic.
Check-in for Korean airlines and immigration service will also be available at the City Airport Terminal in Seoul Station.
“As we are resuming the express train service after two years, we are preparing new services to enhance customers’ convenience and conducting thorough safety checks,” said Lee Hoo-sam, chief executive of Airport Railroad Express (AREX).
Leaving every 40 minutes, the express train takes 43 minutes from Seoul Station to Incheon Airport. The first train from Seoul Station departs at 6:10 a.m. and the last train at 10:50 p.m. The first train from Incheon Airport Terminal 2 leaves at 5:15 a.m. and the last train at 10:40 p.m.
One-way train fare is 9,500 won ($7.40) per adult. Tickets can be purchased for 9,000 won on the online booking system and the AREX express train app.
Tickets must be printed for bookings made on computers. Bookings via mobile or app can be confirmed on the main page.
The new express train tickets will have QR codes, which passengers are asked to scan at the gate.
The QR code ticket system will allow real-time management of ticket use and minimize errors in QR code reading that occurred in other railroad tickets, AREX said.
Additional discounts will be offered for those accessing the ticket booking system through partners including Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Visa, Mastercard and American Express.
Details on additional discounts will be available on the AREX website from May 12.
The temporary express train that is currently running will stop operation from May 30.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
) and Lee Hong-seok (gilbert@heraldcorp.com
)