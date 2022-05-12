 Back To Top
Business

7 carmakers to recall about 12,000 vehicles over software errors

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 09:22
This photo, provided by the transport ministry on Thursday, shows Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC to be recalled over safety issues. (transport ministry)
This photo, provided by the transport ministry on Thursday, shows Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC to be recalled over safety issues. (transport ministry)

Mercedes-Benz and six other carmakers will voluntarily recall nearly 12,000 vehicles to fix software errors and part defects, Seoul's transport ministry said Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 7,598 cars from eight models, including the S 580 4MATIC, as software flaws in their rear signal acquisition and actuation module could cause the malfunction of blinkers, hazard lights and reversing lights, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Toyota Motor Korea will recall a total of 1,789 vehicles from two models due to software errors in their brake control devices.

The ministry said it plans to fine the Japanese carmaker after reviewing its recall and other correction measures.

Tesla Korea will recall 1,254 units of its Model 3, while Stellantis Korea will recall 814 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as their software errors could cause safety concerns.

BMW Korea will also take the same measures on 328 units of four models as they were found to have software problems in their air bag control system, according to the ministry.

Volkswagen Group Korea also plans to recall 151 units of the Bentley Bentayga V8 over safety issues.

Bike Korea plans to recall a total of 24 units of two types of motorcycles, including the Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS, due to faulty parts in their brakes, the ministry said.

The companies will contact vehicle owners via mail or mobile text message, and provide repair and replacement services free of charge, it added. (Yonhap)

