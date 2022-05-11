Jeong Sewoon invites people to stop by his ‘musical garden’ and gain comfort through ‘Where is my Garden!’

Jeong Sewoon poses during a press conference conducted in Seoul on May 11. (Starship Entertainment)



As the season has changed from the springtime blooms to bright summer, singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon has welcomed the transition with his fifth EP, “Where is my Garden!” released Wednesday evening.



This is the soloist’s first release since “24 Part 2,” which was put out in January 2021.



In a press conference Wednesday, the singer described his latest album as “an album that sings the hopes that the youth carry.”



The titular garden is Jeong’s private place where he heals and comforts himself by unplugging from work.



The singer said the themes that round out his green space are “comfort,” “healing,” “youth” and “relaxation.”



“I hope my songs will be able to give comfort to people, especially the younger generation, and support them when they listen to my music. I hope they would be able to revel in the energy and message I want to convey,” he said.



When asked what his definition of “carrying youth’s hope” is, Jeong said most people his age had just started their careers, so he wants to cheer them up with his songs.



“For example, a senior at work could tell a newcomer to do something, but how could they know if they are new? This can make them upset, so hopefully, my music will be able to make them feel better.”



The singer said he needed a place to stop by and rest, and expressed his hopes that his music could be a “rest area” where people can stop by, rest and gain some energy.



The singer said wanting to comfort people is the main reason he wants to invite listeners to his “musical garden” and added that the garden is filled with the vivacity and vibrant energy of the youth.



This time, he produced all of the tracks for his fifth EP.



Leading the six-song package is “Roller Coaster.”



“Unexpected moments happen in life, and they bring us varied emotions, from being stressed to being happy. It’s impossible to plan every moment, so life is like a roller coaster,” Jeong said. “But what I want to say is that let’s just let those moments flow, don’t be stressed and just enjoy it. This is what I want to say.”



But unlike the song’s message, the singer said he was very calm as a person. He said he has never been low, and the little things in life bring him joy.



“I feel like I’m on the highest part of the ride when I make memories to cherish with my staff members or when I successfully end my schedule. That’s being happy for me,” he said, laughing.



Jeong went on to say that the song has a funky melody, and the powerful brass sounds in the background will make people feel good.



“There’s also a choreography for this song, and I’m sure it will be a dance move that everybody can easily follow and enjoy,” he added.







(Starship Entertainment)