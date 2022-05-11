 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Nearly half of LGBTQ youth in US considered suicide last year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 12, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : May 12, 2022 - 10:01

Nearly half of LGBTQ youth aged 13 to 24 in America seriously considered committing suicide last year, according to a survey released.

The poll of nearly 34,000 people was conducted by The Trevor Project, a non-profit that works to prevent suicide among young people in the LGTBQ community.

This annual survey “demonstrates that rates of suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years,” said Amit Paley, the organization’s executive director.

The study found that 45 percent of respondents said they seriously considered suicide last year, and that 14 percent tried to commit suicide. (AFP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
