Business

From Iron Man porridge to tofu ice cream, CJ launches Gen MZ-inspired products

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : May 11, 2022 - 18:06       Updated : May 11, 2022 - 18:06
Marvel and Toy Story-themed products launched by CJ CheilJedang. (CJ CheilJedang)
South Korean food company CJ CheilJedang said Tuesday that it will launch 20 products this year that “vibe” with millennials and Generation Z.

From high-fiber cookies that look like virtual asset coins to porridge packed in Marvel and Toy Story characters, a team of young CJ employees came up with products made for health-conscious and design-sensitive young adults, according to the company.

For its new marketing strategy directly targeting customers in their 20s and 30s, the food company has given full authority to young employees to draw up creative ideas and launch new packages and products since last year.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
