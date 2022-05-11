[Today’s K-pop] TXT’s new album becomes million-seller in record time

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together’s fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” sold more than 1.07 million copies in two days, according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.



The EP came out Monday and became the boy band’s first million-selling album, only three years since its debut, a record in K-pop history. It sold more than 1.46 million units in preorders.



The five-track EP topped iTunes top albums chart in 43 regions upon release as did focus track “Good Boy Gone Bad” on its top songs chart in 19 regions. The song also entered Spotify’s global top 200 chart at No. 81 and the music video surpassed 10 million views in two days.



In July, it will start its first international tour and visit seven cities in the US.



Le Sserafim hits Billboard global chart with debut album



(Credit: Source Music)



Le Sserafim debuted at Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 155 with its first song “Fearless,” according to the most recent tally.



The track from its debut EP also ranked No. 74 on its Global ex-US chart.



The rookie band’s EP, released on May 2, topped Oricon’s weekly digital albums chart and digital album download chart as well. Main track charted No. 7 on its streaming chart and No. 10 on digital single download chart.



The single also entered Spotify’s global top 200 chart on the day after release, setting a record as a debut song from a girl group to hit the chart in the shortest time.



The group came in first place at a television music chart show in Korea only eight days since its debut. And the album sold over 300,000 copies in the first week of sales, a first for a K-pop girl group.



Stray Kids adds more dates to US tour



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids added another date to the US leg of its international tour, announced label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.



The band already added two concerts to the tour -- in Los Angeles and Newark -- last week when all tickets for the seven shows in the US sold out. Tickets for the additional concerts sold out as well, though, and the company decided to add three more: one in Seattle and two in Anaheim. The eight-member act will tour eight cities and perform 12 times in the US.



It will be almost 2 1/2 years since it takes to the stage with its fans in attendance in the US. Stray Kids will put on “Maniac,” its most recent hit from EP “Oddinary” that was a chart-topper on Billboard 200.



The US tour will start on June 28.



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)