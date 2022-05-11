Global pop artists to perform in Korea as COVID-19 social distancing rules are removed

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros performs at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul in November 2016. (Hyundai Card)

With South Korea’s COVID-19 social distancing rules lifted, big-name global pop artists are returning to the country.



Norwegian singer-songwriter Jakob Ogawa will be the first pop artist to hold a concert after the government scrapped distancing restrictions. The musician will hold his solo concert “Jakob (fka Jakob Ogawa) Live in Seoul” at Rolling Hall in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on May 20. It will mark the artist’s first meeting with local fans.



Icelandic iconic post-rock band Sigur Ros is also gearing up for a solo concert in Korea. As part of the act’s world tour, the band will perform at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in the Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on Aug. 19. The upcoming visit will mark Sigur Ros’ return to Korea in nearly six years, following its last concert in November 2016.



Reuniting with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who left the band in 2013, Sigur Ros will perform numbers that feature melodic, classical, experimental and minimalist elements. It will also showcase its new song onstage for the first time.



After postponing his concert series five times, Danish singer-songwriter Christopher will finally get to meet his fans in Korea in August. The artist originally planned to perform in Korea in March 2020, but the performance was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic.





Poster images of Norwegian singer-songwriter Jakob Ogawa’s concert “Jakob (fka Jakob Ogawa) Live in Seoul” (left) and Danish singer-songwriter Christopher’s concert series “Christopher Live in Seoul” (Wonderwall, Private Curve)