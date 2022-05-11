 Back To Top
Yoon makes first commute to work in motorcade

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2022 - 10:55       Updated : May 11, 2022 - 10:57
A motorcade carries President Yoon Suk-yeol from his private home in southern Seoul to his office in Yongsan on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A motorcade carries President Yoon Suk-yeol from his private home in southern Seoul to his office in Yongsan on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol made his first commute to work by motorcade Wednesday, an unusual spectacle that followed his relocation of the presidential office.

Yoon left his private home in southern Seoul at 8:21 a.m. and arrived at his office in the central district of Yongsan at 8:34 a.m.

The president will commute everyday for now while the foreign minister's official residence is being converted into the new presidential residence.

Yoon has moved both the presidential office and the presidential residence out of Cheong Wa Dae, and opened the compound to the public.

When reporters asked him how he felt about his first commute to work, Yoon smiled, noting his first day at the office was actually Tuesday.

The president did work from his office Tuesday but did so after traveling from his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly, not from his home.

Asked to share his thoughts on becoming the first president to commute to work, he answered: "Well, I don't have any special thoughts. I should work."

Yoon addressed media commentaries that pointed out he did not mention unity in his inauguration speech, saying he left it out because it was obvious.

"Our political process itself is a process of national unity," he said. "I talked about the values we will pursue in the process of achieving unity. That's how you should look at it." (Yonhap)

