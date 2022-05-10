 Back To Top
National

Xi invites Yoon to visit China at convenient time

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2022 - 19:37       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 19:37
President Yoon Suk-yeol (second from left) meets with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (second from right) at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. Wang attended Yoon's inaugural ceremony earlier in the day. (Yonhap)
Chinese President Xi Jinping invited President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit China at a mutually convenient time, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan extended the invitation during a meeting with Yoon after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day.

"President Xi Jinping welcomes and invites the president to visit China at a mutually convenient time," he said through an interpreter. (Yonhap)

