This photo unveiled Tuesday shows an 8-inch, 360-degree folding organic light-emitting diode screen for mobile devices by South Korean panel maker LG Display. It was showcased during Display Week 2022 hosted by the Society for Information Display from Sunday to Friday in San Jose, California. According to LG Display, the screen can be folded over 200,000 times without affecting its performance.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com