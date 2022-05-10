 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

Police probe bomb threat against Yoon's inauguration ceremony

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2022 - 10:05       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 10:46
Final touches are under way in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday, one day ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony there. (Yonhap)
Final touches are under way in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday, one day ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony there. (Yonhap)

Police launched an investigation into an online posting talking about a bomb attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday.

An unidentified person wrote the posting on a popular community website, Bobaedream, Monday night, seeking an accomplice to detonate a grenade at the ceremony, the National Police Agency said.

The suspect also mentioned Yun Bong-gil, a national independence fighter who killed high-ranking Japanese officials by setting off a bomb during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

The post, with more than 60 comments, has been deleted, according to the agency.

The agency said it is tracking down the identity of the writer and the case will soon be allocated to the Seocho Police Station for a formal investigation.

Yoon is set to be sworn in as South Korea's new president at the formal ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the National Assembly Plaza. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114