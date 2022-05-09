Tomorrow X Together talks about heartbreaks and growth from first breakup in new album

Tomorrow X Together members attend the act’s fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” media showcase taking place in Seoul on May 9.

No one finds their first breakup easy, but it does not have to be all tears and anger. That’s the message from K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together on their new album “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.”



Before dropping the album, Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT in short, held an in-person media showcase in Seoul on Monday.



Leading the album is “Good Boy Gone Bad,” a hardcore hip-hop track infused with a rock sound that depicts an innocent boy engulfed in anger and loss after a breakup.



“It’s a breakup song like no other. Usually breakup songs are about being sad or regretful, but our song portrays a different set of emotions, from the feeling of rage to getting engulfed by such emotional state,” Beomgyu said.



The boys were dressed head-to-toe in jet black outfits to match the dark, moody concept of the song.



“We knew we had to do this concept at least once. A breakup is inevitable in the process of growth, and we learn new emotions through it. I also discovered a new aspect of myself through this concept,” Huening Kai said.



The fourth extended-play from TXT, the new release is a five-track album carrying the diverse emotions felt by Someone enduring a breakup with a first love he believed would last forever.



The album acts as a bridge linking their “The Chaos Chapter” series with the next phase of their coming-of-age story.



It was Yeonjun’s second time contributing to the songwriting, following his input on “Loser=Lover,” from the group’s repackaged second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.”



“It’s an honor to have participated in writing the rap for the songs. I’m happy to be able to tell my story through music. As it was a genre I’ve never before tried, I worked harder to make my raps more perfect,” Yeonjun said, adding the lyrics of “Good Boy Gone Bad” has some elements continuing from “Loser=Lover.”



Soobin, the band’s leader, said all five members made extra effort in acting out the emotional uproars.



“All five of us are fairly gentle, so depicting the anger was awkward for us. I watched movies and dramas to practice focusing on the emotions,” he said.



During the press event, the boys performed live “Good Boy Gone Bad,” along with a subtitle track “Trust Fund Baby” from the album.







Tomorrow X Together members perform during “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” media showcase in Seoul on May 9.