[Today’s K-pop] GOT7 to reunite for new EP

(Credit: Warner Music Korea)



All seven members of GOT7 will make a comeback in an eponymous EP on May 23, according to Warner Music Korea on Monday.



The last time the group created new music was for the digital single “Encore” from February last year. The previous physical album, its fourth, was “Breath of Love: Last Piece,” which came out in November 2020.



“The album is for those who have waited for us, and everyone who is there for us,” the bandmates said in a statement, describing the album as what best embodies them as well as a new beginning.



The septet debuted in 2014 with EP “Got It?” and has since released a series of hits, but did not renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment last year. Each member eventually signed under separate agencies but insisted the group did not disband.



Separately, Yugyeom held a standalone concert in Berlin last week, a first since he went solo. He also performed in Munich and Oberhausen.



Half of Monsta X renew contracts



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Seanwoo, Kihyun and Hyungwon of Monsta X renewed their contracts with their agency Starship Entertainment, the company said Monday, while talks for Minhyuk, Jooheon and I.M were still ongoing.



“Love for Monsta X remains unchanged for both the company and the six members,” said the agency, adding that it will make a public statement as soon as the renewal process wraps up.



The band debuted in 2015 as a seven-member team and Wonho left in 2019. Leader Seanwoo is currently serving his mandatory military duty.



Monsta X released its 11th EP, “Shape of Love,” last month and topped the worldwide iTunes albums chart. It hosted a three-day concert for its official fandom community earlier this month and will tour nine cities in the US from May 21.



Oh My Girl down to six members as Jiho quits



(Credit: WM Entertainment)



Jiho of Oh My Girl left the group after seven years, agency WM Entertainment said Monday.



She decided not to renew her contract after it expired and the group will carry on as a six-member act from now on.



The performer debuted as a member of the band in 2015 with the EP “Oh My Girl.” Its latest -- the second studio album “Real Love” -- was released in March. Last month the band celebrated its seventh debut anniversary with a fan meet event.



She uploaded a handwritten letter on the fan club website thanking fans for their love and support.



“I will support Oh My Girl from now on not as a member but as one of Miracle,” she said, referring to the band’s official fandom community.



Kwon Eun-bi to host 1st concert next month



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)