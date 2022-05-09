 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

Justice minister nominee raps prosecution reform laws for potentially hurting public interest

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2022 - 11:31       Updated : May 9, 2022 - 11:33
Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon takes an oath at a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon takes an oath at a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon again slammed the recently enacted laws on prosecution reform Monday, saying they will serve to shield corrupt politicians from criminal punishment while hurting the interest of ordinary citizens.

Han, a senior prosecutor considered one of the closest confidants of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, made the remark at the opening of his confirmation hearing, about a week after the promulgation of the legislation centering on reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers.

"Public concerns are enormous. ... The laws will make it difficult to punish corrupt politicians and public officials, and the damage the people would suffer in the process is too apparent," Han told the confirmation hearing.

Last week, the ruling Democratic Party, which controls the 300-member National Assembly with 171 seats, railroaded the legislation, consisting of revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act and the Prosecutors' Office Act, before outgoing President Moon Jae-in promulgated them

In a previous document submitted to a lawmaker for his confirmation hearing, Han lashed out at the legislation and said he will look for ways to minimize any negative impacts that it could have on ordinary people.

Han also vowed internal efforts to reform and upgrade the prosecution.

"A genuine reform of the prosecution would mean building a system trusted by the public by bringing justice to corruption without giving in to powerful people," he noted.

"I will beef up the prosecution's political neutrality and fairness, and build a system to ensure checks and balances between the prosecution and the police." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114