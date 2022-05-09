 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
Entertainment

'The Sound of Magic' debuts at No. 4 on global Netflix chart

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : May 9, 2022 - 10:23
A promotional poster for Netflix's new South Korean original
A promotional poster for Netflix's new South Korean original "The Sound of Magic," provided by the streaming service(Netflix)

Netflix's new South Korean original "The Sound of Magic" has landed at No. 4 on a global popularity chart for TV series available on the streaming service.

According to data released by streaming analytics company FlixPatrol on Sunday (US time), the drama starring Ji Chang-wook placed fourth on its daily global chart for TV programs on Netflix, two days after its release. The ranking was up three notches from seventh place on Saturday.

By country, it was the most popular TV show in 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It ranked second in Japan, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Morocco and Thailand and third in Nigeria, Singapore and Vietnam.

The new show placed seventh in South Korea but failed to rank in the top 10 in the United States and European countries.

Based on a 2010 Korean webtoon, the six-part series tells a story about mysterious magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang-wook) who helps a teenage high school student, named Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), find her own dreams with his magic.

Besides it, two more Korean dramas were on the top 10 TV show list. The romantic comedies "Business Proposal," starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, and "Twenty Five Twenty One," starring Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, ranked at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114