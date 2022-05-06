[Herald Interview] An old soul with a new style: 16-year-old Park Hyeon-jin draws on his youth to deliver kaleidoscope of emotions

Park Hyeon-jin (H1ghr Music)



Wearing black from head to toe, Park Hyeon-jin’s first impression was different from that of the energizing songs he’s known for.



But in person, his chic, aloof appearance gives way, becoming bright and animated as he speaks about his music and trying to touch people’s emotions with his tunes, where words alone can’t.



The 16-year-old is a new face on hip-hop label H1ghr Music’s roster, but despite his age he has been in and out of the public eye since winning survival program “K-pop Star” in 2016.



But the spells with K-pop agencies that followed left him feeling lost.



Last year, he kept things ticking over by appearing on the rap audition program “High School Rapper.”



That was when the company picked up Park. Now brimming with excitement, he is embarking on a journey of tunes and songs with his first official release as a solo artist.



‘____Fect’



Released in April Park Hyeon-jin’s double single “____Fect” is about the trials he faced as a teenager.



“I was lost because I didn’t know what kind of music I had to do, so I tried different music styles. It’s a piece of music that talks about the emotions I felt before joining the label,” he told The Korea Herald at the label’s studio in Gangnam, southern Seoul.



It is also the first time releasing music under his name, and he admitted he was nervous. The singer said it hasn’t sunk in yet that he has a song.



He described his latest track, “Late night,” as a song brimming with emotion and excitement.



“It seems things are going well between you and the person you’re into, but you sometimes get to question if this person likes you and get confused,” he said.



Park added that he melded different emotions and the spirit of youth in his music.



“People tend to focus on different aspects when they listen to music. Some read into the album’s title, while some focus on the lyrics or the tune of the song. Since people focus on different things, I hope they can receive different energy when listening to my songs.”



Park Hyeon-jin (H1ghr Music)