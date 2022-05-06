 Back To Top
National

DP selects ex-presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung as candidate for parliamentary by-election

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : May 6, 2022 - 11:46
This file photo taken on March 16, 2022, shows Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, leaving a funeral hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on March 16, 2022, shows Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, leaving a funeral hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday selected its former presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung as a candidate for parliamentary by-elections that will be held concurrently with the June 1 local elections.

Lee, who lost to now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol only by 0.73 percentage point in the March 9 presidential election, will run for a National Assembly seat representing a constituency in Gyeyang, Incheon, the DP said.

"Our leadership recently asked Lee to run in a by-election for our elections victory and Lee agreed to that," DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin said.

Lee, former Gyeonggi Province governor, has never served as a national lawmaker in his career.

Parliamentary by-elections will take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1. (Yonhap)

