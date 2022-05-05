[Scholars and their Spaces] Sowing the seeds of Korean Neo-Confucianism, Yi Saek and Munheonsewon

An aerial view of Munheonseowon, a Confucian academy in Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province (Seocheon County)

“Sitting in a well, looking at the sky and saying it is a small sky.”



This great saying comes from the impressive story of how Yi Saek overpowered the Chinese who ignored him because he came from a small Korean kingdom called Goryeo and because of his poor Chinese skills.



This writing shows Yi’s profound learning of Chinese literature and masterful writing as well as Korea’s neo-Confucian identity. In fact, he was such a great writer that he was tasked with reviewing all official documents of Goryeo (918-1392).



In the last moments of his life, Yi stayed loyal to Goryeo, even though he died on his way to exile, proving that he reflected the spirit of the times and carried out his duty as a public official.





A portrait of Yi Saek (1328-1396) (Cultural Heritage Administration)