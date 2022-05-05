[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents special dining promotion for families



Flavors, a buffet restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, greets the arrival of May with a special buffet menu dedicated to families.



During the month of May, the buffet features seafood, grilled meats, Korean dishes and other cuisines prepared at seven live stations.



On Children’s Day, May 5, kids’ favorites including beef tacos, rose tteokbokki with chewy noodles, mini burgers and mozzarella hotdogs will be available. All families with children will be offered mini pizzas as complimentary takeout.



A set of special desserts including chocolate cookie cupcakes, Lego mousse cake and fruit flan are offered. Prices start at 142,000 won for lunch, and 157,000 won for dinner.



For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers ‘Kids for All Seasons Spring Fun’ package



In celebration of the family month of May, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is presenting a special gift package for children who are staying at the hotel with families. The package includes a one-night stay with complimentary kids’ amenities, valet parking service, and a special gift worth 120,000 won. Young guests can choose between a Jurassic World Dominion dinosaur figure from Mattel, or a Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Perfect Dollhouse playset from DreamWorks Animation. A limited number of 200 packages are offered. Price starts at 550,000 won, and reservations can be made by June 6.





InterContinental to offer Parents’ Day specials



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is presenting a variety of specialties for upcoming Parents‘ Day, May 8.



The “Spa Package with Sulwhasoo,” available until the end of June, includes a one-night stay at the Club InterContinental Suite which has a separate living room and bedroom, as well as 300,000 won gift vouchers for “Sulwhasoo Balance Spa,” at Dosan Park in Gangnam.



From May 1 to May 8, Grand Deli celebrates the special day with an exclusive sale of fresh flower cakes and flower boxes in a way to convey your gratitude to parents.



The rates are 710,000 won for the Spa Package, and 73,000 won for the carnation cake.



For reservations, call (02) 555-5656.





Mayfield Hotel Seoul holds ‘Dionysos Wine Fair‘



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul is holding its decade-long signature wine fair, “Dionysos WIne Fair’ for two days beginning May 14.



Held at the hotel’s spacious outdoor garden terrace, the fair presents over 170 types of carefully selected wine, along with jazz music and performances on stage.



An outdoor live kitchen will be operated by the hotel’s chefs for dishes that go along with wine. The menu includes potato and sausage bites, truffle pizza and cheese platters.



Admissions fee is 20,000 won per person, and additional charges will be made for ordering food and barbeque plates.



The fair is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on first day, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on second day. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 2660-9040.



