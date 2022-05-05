[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

I Want to See Your Parent’s Face



(Korea)



Opened April 27



Drama



Directed by Kim Ji-hoon



An eighth grade boy, who attends a prestigious middle school, dies by suicide and leaves a note with the names of the four students who bullied him. The parents of the four students are summoned to the school. In the process of finding out what happened to the boy who died, the parents of the alleged offenders team up and try to prevent the truth from being revealed.





Toxic



(Korea)



Opened April 22



Drama



Directed by Cho Yong-sun



Doctor Tae-hoon’s (Kim Sang-kyung) son becomes afflicted with lung disease. Then the doctor‘s wife, who had been perfectly healthy, suddenly dies, also with lung disease. Tae-hoon tries to find out the cause of her death with prosecutor Young-joo (Lee Sun-bin). They discover that it could be related to a new lung disease that appears in the spring and disappears in the summer.





Anchor



(Korea)



Opened April 20



Thriller



Directed by Jeong Ji-yeon



Se-ra (Chun Woo-hee) is a famous news presenter with a mother, So-jung (Lee Hye-young), who micromanages her life. One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, just five minutes before her news program goes on air. Mi-so says she is about to be killed by a stranger and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol. Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies.



