[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

I Want to See Your Parent’s Face
(Korea)
Opened April 27
Drama
Directed by Kim Ji-hoon
An eighth grade boy, who attends a prestigious middle school, dies by suicide and leaves a note with the names of the four students who bullied him. The parents of the four students are summoned to the school. In the process of finding out what happened to the boy who died, the parents of the alleged offenders team up and try to prevent the truth from being revealed.
Toxic
(Korea)
Opened April 22
Drama
Directed by Cho Yong-sun
Doctor Tae-hoon’s (Kim Sang-kyung) son becomes afflicted with lung disease. Then the doctor‘s wife, who had been perfectly healthy, suddenly dies, also with lung disease. Tae-hoon tries to find out the cause of her death with prosecutor Young-joo (Lee Sun-bin). They discover that it could be related to a new lung disease that appears in the spring and disappears in the summer.
Anchor
(Korea)
Opened April 20
Thriller
Directed by Jeong Ji-yeon
Se-ra (Chun Woo-hee) is a famous news presenter with a mother, So-jung (Lee Hye-young), who micromanages her life. One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, just five minutes before her news program goes on air. Mi-so says she is about to be killed by a stranger and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol. Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
(US)
Opened April 13
Fantasy
Directed by David Yates
In the 1930s, professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) finds out the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is gaining power. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave muggle baker on a dangerous mission. They have to encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald‘s growing legion of followers.
