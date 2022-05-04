World Forestry Congress, Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute preserve wild plant seeds

Ryu Kwang-su, Chairperson of the Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute (KoAGI)
The 15th World Forestry Congress has kicked off. At this year’s congress, running under the theme of “Building a Green, Healthy and Resilient Future with Forests,” some 13,000 officials of governments, international organizations, civic groups and academic associations from 143 countries are participating to discuss forestry and environmental problems in order to find solutions.
As damages derived from climate change -- such as the recent cases such as flooding in Europe, the scorching heat and cold waves in the United States and record-breaking forest fires in South Korea -- are increasing, the roles of preservation institutes for forest biological resources such as arboretum and botanical gardens have become increasingly important topics of discussion.
During this year’s congress, KoAGI is holding the events on the topics of strengthening the role of arboretum and botanical gardens for preservation of forest biological resources, and establishing networks for forestry research and education, to discuss detailed ways for forest resources preservation and response measures for future climate change.
Especially in this year’s event, we are introducing the Baekdu-daegan Global Seed Vault -- which is also called the modern version of Noah’s ark -- to encourage worldwide cooperation and participation for preservation of the forestry plant resources.
The Baekdu-daegan Global Seed Vault was established in 2016 for the preservation of wild plant seeds from around the world, and has been created to provide the best storage environment, with the storage volume of some 2 million seeds, and the temperature set under 20 degrees Celsius and relative humidity of 40 percent.
The institute, runs a black box system and receives donations for preservation of seeds from all around the world. Currently, countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Georgia are participating in the permanent storage program.
As of April, the seed vault stores 138,103 types of seeds, and it was chosen as a case of best practice among 52 countries of the UN Forum on Forests in 2021.
KoAGI is also embarking on various gardening projects to cheer people up in the post-COVID-19-era. The institute is contributing greatly to sooth the sentiment and relieve stress for people who are tired from the prolonged pandemic, by building gardens in public, as well as at industrial and medical facilities. For the “living garden” project, which is currently being worked on as part of the government’s efforts to promote carbon neutrality, citizens are participating in the establishment. They are also contributing to the country’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal, and for city’s biodiversity.
Interest and demand in gardens has increased recently due to COVID-19. KoAGI is running a “pet plant” project to spread gardening culture. It is also providing consultations, and monitoring the processes of building city gardens, as regional governments are seeking to build these gardens as a way to handle the environmental changes derived from the climate crisis, and after the pandemic time.
KoAGI is also operating various overseas businesses via institutes, such as the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization. KoAgI is currently working together to build a research forest and an arboretum in Myanmar, and it is also taking part in establishing the Korea-ASEAN garden, which is aimed at strengthening ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. From these overseas projects, the institute plans to advertise Korea’s gardening culture and K-Garden.
KoAGI wishes for the World Forestry Congress to provide as the opportunity for all to discuss the endless potentials and values of forestry, arboretum and garden, in regards to responding to climate change, preservation of biodiversity, realization of carbon neutrality. KoAGI will also actively take part in global society’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the forestry sector.
By Ryu Kwang-su
Chairperson, Korea Arboreta and Gardens Institute
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)