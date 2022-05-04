[Herald Interview] Woongsan dreams of reviving ‘golden days of jazz’ in Korea

Jazz vocalist Woongsan (JP Company)

Jazz is recognized as a form of musical expression in both traditional and popular culture. The music genre was first introduced to Korea in the 1950s as the US Eighth Army band was assigned to the country to provide music in support of the thousands of service members. The first-generation Korean jazz musicians learned from them.



Although it took about 60 to 70 years for Koreans to get to know the music, it is still considered “nonmainstream,” unlike other genres such as K-pop, hip-hop, classic and trot. Alongside the first generation, the next generations of jazz musicians are putting efforts to promote “K-jazz” both in and out of the country.



“Jazz is music that refuses to be stuck in a groove. It’s music that can embrace everything like a mother’s heart and a pleasing gift of life,” said Woongsan, a second-generation jazz vocalist, singer-songwriter and chairman of the Korea Jazz Association.



Woongsan is the name that she was given when she became a Buddhist nun in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, at the age of 17, she told The Korea Herald in an interview on Monday at her home in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province. She left the Buddhist temple less than two years later with the dream of becoming a musician. The artist became a heavy metal rocker in a college band, but fell in love with jazz after listening to Billie Holiday’s “‘I Am a Fool to Want You,” she said.





