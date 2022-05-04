[Herald Interview] Woongsan dreams of reviving ‘golden days of jazz’ in Korea

Jazz vocalist Woongsan (JP Company)
Jazz is recognized as a form of musical expression in both traditional and popular culture. The music genre was first introduced to Korea in the 1950s as the US Eighth Army band was assigned to the country to provide music in support of the thousands of service members. The first-generation Korean jazz musicians learned from them.
Although it took about 60 to 70 years for Koreans to get to know the music, it is still considered “nonmainstream,” unlike other genres such as K-pop, hip-hop, classic and trot. Alongside the first generation, the next generations of jazz musicians are putting efforts to promote “K-jazz” both in and out of the country.
“Jazz is music that refuses to be stuck in a groove. It’s music that can embrace everything like a mother’s heart and a pleasing gift of life,” said Woongsan, a second-generation jazz vocalist, singer-songwriter and chairman of the Korea Jazz Association.
Woongsan is the name that she was given when she became a Buddhist nun in Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, at the age of 17, she told The Korea Herald in an interview on Monday at her home in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province. She left the Buddhist temple less than two years later with the dream of becoming a musician. The artist became a heavy metal rocker in a college band, but fell in love with jazz after listening to Billie Holiday’s “‘I Am a Fool to Want You,” she said.
Debuted in January 1996 with her first stage performance in a live club in Hongdae, western Seoul, the 49-year-old musician made herself known as a Korean “jazz diva,” reaching out to a global audience through performances in Korea, Japan, the US, the EU and more.
Since releasing her first album, “Love Letters” in 2003, Woongsan has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike. Her successful career led her to become the first Korean jazz musician to perform at the prestigious Billboard Live and Blue Note Japan. She further strengthened her musical insight by collaborating with leading musicians around the world, including John Beasley and Melvin Davis.
Aiming to break down the walls of prejudice around jazz, which is often considered “difficult,” she held the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festa for the first time on Nodeul Island, Seoul, from April 26 to Sunday. During the six-day run, it brought some 100 Korean jazz musicians of the first, second and third generations. They also gathered on stage, performing Kim Yon-ja’s “Amore Fati” and traditional Korean music-inspired band Leenalchi’s “Tiger is Coming” as well.
“I wanted to showcase how jazz can be harmonized with a varied range of age groups through standard jazz music, as well as a unique collaboration of jazz melodies mixed with traditional Korean music and hip-hop beats,” she said. “The festival aimed to celebrate the UNESCO-designated International Jazz Day, highlighting jazz and its role in uniting people around the globe, as well as revive the ‘golden days of jazz’ in Korea.”
Calling jazz her “second ascetic practice,” the musician said it’s what makes her keep moving forward and strive to be better. Like how she feels happiness presenting her musical talents to others, the vocalist hopes to provide musical healing and courage to jazz fans, she said.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)