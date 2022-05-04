N.Korea fires a ballistic missile eastward from Pyongyang: JCS

Passersby watch a TV report of North Korea’s missile launch at Seoul Station. (File Photo - Yonhap)

North Korea launched a ballistic missile eastward from the capital city of Pyongyang on Wednesday afternoon, in continuation of actions raising tension in the run-up to the inauguration of the Yoon Suk-yeol government in South Korea.



South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military “detected one ballistic missile being fired from the Sunan area toward the East Sea at around 12:03 p.m.”



The missile traveled around 470 kilometers at an altitude of 780 km and at a maximum speed of Mach 11, the JCS said. The South Korean and the US intelligence authorities are analyzing the specifications of the missile.



Soon after the latest launch, South Korea’s JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command, held a video conference, shared information, and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the allies’ “solid defense posture,” the JCS here said.



The South Korean military maintains a thorough readiness posture in preparation for additional launches while tracking and monitoring related movements by North Korea, the JCS said, calling for North Korea to halt its action.



“Given that North Korea’s recent series of ballistic missile launches is a grave threat to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the international community and clearly violates the UN Security Council resolutions, we strongly urge the country to immediately stop the action.”



The military is reportedly bracing for the possibility of North Korea firing intermediate and long-range ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.



North Korea’s missile launch comes at a sensitive time as the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government is set to be sworn into office on May 10.



Pyongyang has also ratcheted up tension and boosted the country’s morale highlighting the country’s military achievements on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 25 warned that the country can launch a preemptive nuclear strike if adversaries violate the country’s “fundamental interests” in a speech he delivered during the military parade commemorating the anniversary.



Kim also repeated his warning that North Korea could launch a preemptive attack to “thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces,” the North Korean state media reported on Saturday.



Wednesday’s missile launch also overlaps with China’s chief nuclear envoy Liu Xiaoming’s first trip to Seoul since his appointment to discuss the North Korean nuclear issue with officials of the incumbent and incoming South Korean governments.



North Korea resumed the weapons test 18 days after the country test-fired a “new-type tactical guided weapon system” on April 16. The North Korean state media said the test aimed to enhance its capabilities to effectively operate “tactical nuclear weapons.”



The missile was also fired as the confirmation hearing of South Korean Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup continued at the National Assembly.



During the hearing, Lee pledged to “resolutely respond to North Korean nuclear and missile threats” by “intensively reinforcing” the South Korean military’s capabilities to deter and deal with the threats.



The nominee also emphasized the importance of enhancing the solidarity of the South Korea-US military alliance and strengthening the US’ extended deterrence, evaluating that North Korea has “heightened military tension by carrying out 13 rounds of missile provocations just this year and holding the large-scale military parade.“



(dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)