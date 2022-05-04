 Back To Top
National

US plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: US ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2022 - 09:22       Updated : May 4, 2022 - 09:27
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is seen answering questions in a press briefing in New York on Tuesday in this captured image. (Yonhap)
The United States plans to move forward with a US-drafted UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning North Korea's recent missile activities, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.

The move comes as the US assumed the presidency of the 15-member UNSC for the month.

"We do have a resolution that is being discussed in the council on DPRK, and it is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked if the US will seek a UNSC vote on the resolution during its presidency in a press briefing.

"We are very concerned about the situation there, the numerous violations of Security Council resolutions that the DPRK has engaged in," she added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The US proposed the new UNSC resolution on North Korea after Pyongyang fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since November 2017 in March.

Pyongyang has held more than 10 rounds of missile launches this year, including seven in January alone that marked the largest number of missile launches it conducted in a single month.

"It is our hope that we can keep the (Security) Council unified in condemning those actions by the DPRK," said the US ambassador. (Yonhap)

