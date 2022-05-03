‘Bullying’ by coaches, teammates blamed for young footballer’s suicide

The bereaved family of an 18-year-old football player who took his own life recently claimed that the victim had been target of monthslong bullying by teammates and coaches.



A person claiming to be a parent of Jeong Woo-rim -- formerly a member of the Gimpo Football Club of South Korea’s second division K League 2 -- posted an online petition on the Cheong Wa Dae homepage on Monday about how the supposed bullying led to Jeong’s suicide on April 27. The person claimed that after going through Jeong’s mobile messenger KakaoTalk, he or she learned of this fact.



“The environment of the high school team (of Gimpo FC) was great, as was the manager and trainer who were like big brothers to him. But there was verbal abuse from the coaches, who showed favoritism, made threats and gave insults. … (His peers’) bullying apparently went on for four months,” the petitioner wrote, adding that Jeong wrote on his suicide note that he wanted to “curse the bullies even after death.”



Gimpo FC’s message of condolence on its homepage (Gimpo FC)