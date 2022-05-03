The road to better recovery found in forests

Park Eun-sik (Korea Forest Service)
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a lot of pain for all of us, is coming to an end. Over the past two years, COVID-19 has caused us a lot of economic and social loss, and everyone is struggling for a better recovery, but we don’t know where to start.
In Seoul, where spring has sprung, discussions are underway for a better recovery through forests. Governments, international organizations and civic groups from various countries gathered in the South Korean capital for the 15th World Forestry Congress. The World Forestry Congress is the most influential and largest international conference addressing current issues in the forest sector and their future directions. The congress is held every six years since the very first one in Rome, Italy, in 1926. In Asia this year’s Seoul congress is the first to be held in 44 years.
More than 12,000 people from 146 countries are attending this forestry congress. At least 2,000 people have traveled here from overseas to take part. This is anticipated to be the largest World Forestry Congress ever held, exceeding the 7,000 attendees seen over the 13th congress. As the largest international event to be hosted by Korea since the pandemic, the event itself can be said to mark the beginning of a better recovery.
Korea was selected as the host country in recognition of its efforts for forest restoration. Even Koreans aren’t familiar with the efforts over the decades to turn wastelands into burgeoning forests. From 1973 to 1987, more than 1 billion trees were planted across the country. The forest restoration projects successfully transformed 2.14 million hectares of wasteland into forests. The forest community regards Korea to be a reforestation success story.
We’ve come far in terms of reforesting the country but there’s still a lot to be done worldwide. The international community has designated years 2021 to 2030 as the period of ecosystem restoration at the UN General Assembly in 2019. Last year the leaders’ declaration on forests and land use was adopted at the 27th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Glasgow, Scotland. Many experts say that the Seoul forestry congress takes place at a time when momentum is needed for restoring forests.
The main theme of this year’s World Forestry Congress is how to build a green future through reforestation. In order to conserve biodiversity and respond to climate change, the world must come together and take action to stop forest damage. At the congress ministers and government representatives from around the world stressed the importance of international cooperation to restore forests, build sustainable forest management systems. Consensus was established that forest conservation transcends borders and change must be brought about through solidarity.
Korea is pursuing a policy that would allow our sustainable coexistence with forests beyond their restoration and conservation. The forest bathing or forest healing program that was prescribed to people suffering from pandemic woes is an example of the many benefits of having forests in our community.
Korea’s advanced wildfire response system, with its use of information technology, has attracted a lot of attention from the international community. The congress’ special forest fire session provided an opportunity for countries suffering from climate change-led wildfires to share their experiences and seek effective countermeasures. Managing wildfires should be approached from an integrated perspective that encompasses not only their prevention, extinguishment but also restoration of damaged areas. The key is to cultivate forests that are resistant to wildfires.
To be discussed at the forestry congress is how to secure financial resources for forest protection. There is no question each country should be investing more in forests to tackle the climate crisis. At the assembly of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last year, Korea, together with 12 other countries, pledged to secure more resources to support the restoration and protection of tropical forests. Protecting forests is in the interest of all of us, including the business sector. Increasingly more Korean companies are adopting environmental, social and corporate governance principles.
The World Forestry Congress, held seven years since the last one due to COVID-19, is getting a lot of support from around the world. The congress will be a chance for different entities to gather and commit to reverse environmental damage and discuss ways toward a better future. In addition, the congress will serve to further Korea’s contribution to a green recovery.
By Korea Forest Service
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)