Korean animation “Tae-il-i’ to compete at Annecy International Animated Film Festival

A scene from “Tae-il-i” directed by Hong Jun-pyo (Annecy International Animated Film Festival)

The Korean animated film “Tae-il-i” will compete in the Contrechamp section at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the town of Annecy, France. The Contrechamp Award is dedicated to feature-length animated films.



The film depicts the life of Jeon Tae-il, an emblematic figure of the Korean garment manufacturing sector labor movement. He immolated himself in 1970 at age 22, to protest the brutal working conditions at factories, especially for female workers.



Jeon was born in Daegu in 1948, and had to quit school due to economic difficulties at home. His father was a tailor who ran a small family business. Jeon began working in the garment industry in Seoul after leaving home at 16. In Seoul, he started work as an assistant to a tailor.



The animated film by rookie director Hong Jun-pyo was produced by Kim Sun-ku and Myung Films.



Popular young star Jang Dong-yoon plays protagonist Tae-il as a voice actor. Veteran actors such as Yeon Hye-ran, Jin Sun-kyu, Kwon Hye-hyo and Tae In-ho took roles in the animation as voice actors.



