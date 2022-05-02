Transition team denies claims Yoon's wife offended FM's wife

Foreign Minister's official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul. (Yonhap)



The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol denied allegations Monday that Yoon's wife ordered the foreign minister's wife to leave her residence while she took a look inside to determine whether it was fit for a presidential residence.



Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the ruling Democratic Party made the claim on TBS radio Monday, saying the wife of Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had to stand outside in the garden while Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, toured the top diplomat's official residence.



Woo also alleged that Chung's wife was offended and that Kim carried a dog in her arms.



"The visit was coordinated in advance with the foreign ministry," the transition team said in a statement, calling the allegations "extremely malicious and a fabricated falsehood."



"A staff member maintaining the foreign minister's residence was present at the time, so the fact that (Yoon's wife) never even ran into the minister's wife can be clearly confirmed," it said.



The foreign minister's official residence is being remodeled into the new presidential residence in line with Yoon's relocation of the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what is now the defense ministry compound.



Initially, the transition team had considered remodeling the Army chief of staff's official residence but later opted for theforeign minister's residence, prompting speculation the decision was Kim's design.



"Kim's visit took place after the foreign minister's residence emerged as a strong candidate," the transition team said, adding it was meant to help minimize the cost of remodeling.



"We will take strong legal action against Rep. Woo's spreading of falsehoods," it added.



A foreign ministry official also said the lawmaker's claims are "different from the truth." (Yonhap)