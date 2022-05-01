World Forestry Congress kicks off its 5-day run in Seoul

Student supporters of the 15th World Forestry Congress pose for a picture during a workshop held in November, 2021. (KFS)

EU ambassadors and Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am, front row center, pose for a photograph after a meeting held to improve international cooperation on forestry issues in May 2021. (KFS)





The World Forestry Congress, the world‘s largest gathering of foresters, kicked off its five-day run in Seoul on Monday. The 15th edition of the WFC will be running from Monday through Friday at Coex in Gangnam.



The WFC is the most influential global forestry gathering, held every six years under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.



It’s the first time the WFC has been held in South Korea, and it is also the first time in 44 years that the congress is being held in the Asia-Pacific region. It was last hosted in the region by Indonesia in 1978.



The congress is designed to allow people from the world’s forestry sector to strengthen international cooperation with forest supporters and related partners. The event has also functioned as a forum that provides participants with opportunities to exchange views and experiences on all aspects of forestry and the environment. By sharing expertise and experiences, the event aims to help identify the actions required to solve pending issues across the world.





Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am





Park Eun-sik, director general of international affairs bureau at the Korea Forest Service, said “(The government) has put its utmost efforts into the congress over the last two years, for which the country may not get another chance to host at another time.”







