(Yonhap)

The Lotus Lantern Parade, one of the highlights of Yeondeunghoe, illuminates Seoul’s Jongno district Saturday evening.



Starting at Heunginjimun, the parade proceeded to Jogyesa, a Buddhist temple in central Seoul. This year marked the first Yeondeunghoe after its UNESCO listing in December 2020.



More than 35,000 faithfuls participated in this year’s parade, according to the Yeondeunghoe Preservation Committee.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)