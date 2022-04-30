 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2022 - 10:35       Updated : Apr 30, 2022 - 10:47

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un(Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un(Yonhap)
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to bolster the country's military power to "preemptively and thoroughly contain" nuclear threats from hostile forces, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.

He met with top military commanders who organized a massive street parade in Pyongyang earlier this week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim was quoted as calling on his military commanders to maintain the "absolute superiority" of the armed forces and constantly develop in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary."

He emphasized that the "tremendous offensive power and the overwhelming military muscle" that can't be beaten is the "lifeline" for security guarantee in the current world where a force clashes with another fiercely and strength is needed to preserve "dignity, rights and interests," the KCNA added.

Kim also called on the military leaders to "boldly open up a new stage of development" of the armed forces during the meeting held at the office building of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee in Pyongyang.

He then had a photo session with them including Pak Jong-chon, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK, and Defense Minister Ri Yong-gil.

The KCNA did not specify the date of the event. However, it usually carries reports on Kim's public activities a day later.

The parade was held in the North's capital Monday to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), during which strategic weapons including the

Hwangsong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) were showcased.

At the parade, Kim vowed to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities and warned any forces that seek to violate the "fundamental interests" of the North will be met with the country's nuclear forces. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114