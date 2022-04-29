iKON to open a big year with 4th EP ‘Flashback’

K-pop boy band iKON (YG Entertainment)

Returning with new music after a 14-month hiatus and to the stage for the first time in over three years, K-pop boy band iKON is gearing up for one their biggest comebacks.



Next Tuesday, the sextet -- comprising of members Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan -- will drop its fourth EP, “Flashback,” which will be the first Korean album from the band in over two years.



Fronting the six-track album is “But You,” which the band’s agency YG Entertainment describes as “bearing the novel attempts of the six members.”



In the teaser video for the single, the boys are in a club, dancing to an upbeat, retro-sounding song. The members then move outdoors to showcase what seems like the signature choreography from the upcoming song. Member Bobby helped in writing the lyrics of the song.



“’Flashback’ is filled with the heartfelt music of the new, more matured iKON,” YG Entertainment said in a description of the release, adding that the six members of iKON will be “embarking on a new start, focusing on their deep-down sounds.”



The upcoming EP holds more significance as all six members of the group contributed and collaborated on each of the songs.



Bobby took part in writing lyrics for all six tracks, including “Dragon,” which he penned by himself, and “Gold,” for which he is the only credited bandmate. “Dragon” also includes production contributions from DK and Jay, in addition to Bobby.



The combination of Bobby and DK churned out some of the album‘s most notable songs, including ”For Real?”, on which the two are the only credited songwriters, and “Name.” DK helped in both songs’ compositions.



The album also marks a rare collaboration between iKON and its YG labelmate band, Winner. The quartet’s Yoon and Mino took part in making the tracks “Gold” and “At Ease,” respectively, both teaming up with Bobby in writing the lyrics while making separate contributions to songwriting. “At Ease,” the track with which iKON competed during the 2021 Mnet boy bad survival show, “Kingdom: Legendary War,” will be included only on the physical album.







The poster of iKON’s fourth EP “Flashback” (YG Entertainment)