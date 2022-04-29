Japanese PM unlikely to attend Yoon’s inauguration ceremony: reports

South Korean Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin (Yonhap)



South Korea’s Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin said Friday that the incoming government will welcome a Japanese delegation if they come to the presidential inauguration of Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.



Park, however, said he did not hear whether Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would travel to Seoul for the ceremony that is scheduled on May 10, and Japanese media outlets reported Kishida will not attend due to unresolved conflicts between the two countries.



Citing several government sources, Sankei Shimbun reported that the Japanese prime minister will not attend the ceremony because the governments of Japan and South Korea exchanged “no solutions” on several conflicting issues.



Instead, Japanese government is considering to send its Foreign Minister Yoshimaya Hayashi and other officials, the report said.



Ties between the neighboring countries remain at their worst in recent history as the two are at odds over several issues that stem from their shared history -- Japan’s forcing Koreans into labor and sexual slavery during its colonization of the Peninsula.



As a Korean court ordered assets seized from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries be sold off so that the money can be used to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor, the Japanese company made another appeal to the Supreme Court on the case this month.





Rep. Chung Jin-suk (center left) of the conservative People Power Party leading President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy consultation delegation to Japan, delivers a personal letter from Yoon to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center right) during their meeting held at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)