NTS hosts in-house video contest to help public understand tax

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Apr 29, 2022 - 13:48       Updated : Apr 29, 2022 - 13:48
Winners of the 1st Hometax short form video contest held by NTS (NTS)
Winners of the 1st Hometax short form video contest held by NTS (NTS)
National Tax Service has hosted an in-house video contest in which contestants submitted short clips designed to help people understand complicated tax procedures, officials said Friday.

The contest was held to make the agency’s digital tax service more user-friendly for those unfamiliar with online services.

In videos one to five minutes long, NTS officials introduced key services such as, income tax, corporate tax, and year-end tax adjustment.

The winning videos can be watched on the hometax website and will be also be uploaded to Tiktok and Youtube, said NTS officials.

“We must keep developing digital tax administration services that is easy for taxpayers to use,” said vice commissioner of NTS Lim Kwang-hyun.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
