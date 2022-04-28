Stray Kids adds dates after US shows sell out

Boy band Stray Kids (JYP Entertainment)



As fan chants and sing-alongs are back at K-pop concerts, Stray Kids is proving once again its worldwide popularity – selling out its US shows so fast that its label added extra shows in Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey.



The band‘s agency JYP Entertainment said Monday that it has added two more North American dates to its second world tour, dubbed “Maniac,“ which will kick off in Seoul this week.



The announcement came after the band‘s tickets for shows in seven US cities sold out. In response to the growing demand for the band’s offline gigs, the act said it would hold two additional concerts on June 28 in Newark’s Prudential Center and July 10 in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, respectively.



The tickets for the band’s concerts in Seoul also sold out immediately. The three day run of shows starts Friday at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.



After its Seoul gig, the band will head to Japan, where they will perform a series of live shows in Kobe from June 11-1 and Tokyo from June 18-19 before flying out to the US.



The upcoming tour marks Stray Kids’ second international tour in nearly two years since it last hosted its first-ever world tour, “District 9: Unlock,” in 2019. The band had hit Asia for 10 shows, visited the shores of North America for eight live events, and held six performances in Europe. But the ongoing pandemic kept the band from freely crossing over borders for concerts.







A poster of boy band Stray Kids’ second world tour “Maniac.” (JYP Entertainment)