‘Ugly Koreans, Ugly Americans’ changes with the times

Min Byoung-chul





Since Min Byoung-chul first wrote “Ugly Koreans, Ugly Americans” in 1993 to highlight cultural and behavioral differences between Koreans and Americans, the book has been revised six times. In the latest revision, the well-known English educator said half of the content has changed.



“There appears to be increasing global interest about Korea due to Hallyu (Korean wave content) such as ‘Squid Game’ and BTS. Many Koreans are also going out to the world stage,” Min said, in pointing out the changes almost 30 years have brought about.



The main theme of “Ugly Koreans, Ugly Americans” remains intact. It introduces cultural and behavioral differences between Koreans and Americans through humorous cartoons, with the text in both languages and cartoon-like illustrations.





"Ugly Koreans, Ugly Americans" (BCM Publishing Company)