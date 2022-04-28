 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Supreme Court confirms jail terms for adoptive parents in death of 16-month-old

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 28, 2022 - 17:22       Updated : Apr 28, 2022 - 17:23
Portraits memorializing the baby victim are set up outside the Supreme Court building in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Portraits memorializing the baby victim are set up outside the Supreme Court building in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the convictions of adoptive parents who appealed charges of child abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of their 16-month-old daughter, known by the name Jeong-in.

The court approved the convictions against the parents from a lower court and confirmed their jail terms. The mother, whose charges include fatally injuring the victim, was sentenced to 35 years. The father was given five years for neglect.

Jeong-in died Oct. 13, 2020 from multiple injuries, including a torn pancreas, according to autopsy findings. The couple had adopted her in January 2020. Pancreatic injuries are rare and considered a critical marker of inflicted injury in children. At the time of death, the victim weighed around 9.5 kilograms, indicating severe malnutrition.

On three separate instances Jeong-in’s pediatrician and nursery teacher had reported suspected child abuse to police, who dismissed the concerns. After an investigation launched by the prosecution following her death revealed evidence of abuse, police have since apologized for their oversight and inadequate response.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114