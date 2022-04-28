[Visual History of Korea] Korean bullfight tradition turns into hanwoo sports and sport betting

Hanwoo bulls lock horns during a bullfighting event at the Cheongdo Bullfighting Stadium in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province. Photo © Hyungwon Kang

Cattle have long been an important part of Korean culture as members of the workforce, as Korea has traditionally been an agrarian society.



Only well-to-do families owned cattle. Owning a cow or bull back then is equivalent to owning a tractor these days.



Cattle has been widely seen as liquid assets, as rural Korean families often sold cattle to cover their children’s university education costs.



Before modern commercial feed became available, feeding cooked meals to “hanwoo” – the term for Korean cattle -- during fall and winter meant that at least one person in the family had to take care of the cow or bull, preparing chopped dry straw boiled with broth to make organic meals.



Since bulls, which are uncastrated male cattle, naturally fight to determine hierarchy, villagers organized bullfighting as a cultural tradition when the animals were not busy toiling in the fields.



In bullfighting and in rodeos, bulls and/or people are often injured or killed. Not in Korea.



Korean bullfighting is unique in that the fighting bulls, often weighing over a metric ton, never hurt people.



No matter how large and powerful the bulls get, Korean bulls are docile to humans, with pierced nose-rings installed to control the beast of burdens from when they are around 6 months old.



The oldest visual record of cattle in Korea is seen on a rock carving from the Stone Age, at the Bangudae Petroglyphs site, National Treasure No. 285, near Ulsan.



Researchers count over 300 images of whales, land mammals and human figures in the rock carvings at the Bangudae site.



Once revered as a family asset, Koreans’ love for cattle continues today -- albeit more as part of cuisine. Since cattle are no longer being used in agriculture or for pulling carriages, today’s hanwoo is in high demand for its delicious beef.



Hanwoo beef comes from hanwoo cattle, which are typically butchered at 24 to 30 months old. In Korea, it is more popular than the cheaper imported beef from Australia, Canada and the United States.



Hanwoo fighting bulls live longer and are fed a nutritious diet to help them build endurance and muscles while going through regular physical exercise to become super athletes. Hanwoo fighting bulls can typically enter the arena to fight from around age 4. There are bulls who are more than 10 years old still competing in bullfights.



The athleticism of the fighting bulls is evident in the circular arena, when the testosterone-rich bulls display dominant behaviors such as deep throbbing howls while kicking up sand before they charge at each other, butting heads with great force. A victorious bull often runs around the arena at great speed, just like a speedy bison at the Yellowstone National Park in the US which can run at a speed of up to 48 kilometers per hour.





A boy rides an ox in this Buddhist painting at Haeinsa, a temple located in Gayasan National Park, South Gyeongsang Province, depicting the state of managing a wandering mind. Photo © Hyungwon Kang