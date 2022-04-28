 Back To Top
National

Woori Bank employee turns himself in after embezzling W50b of company funds: police

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2022 - 10:12       Updated : Apr 28, 2022 - 10:16
A pedestrian walks past a Woori Bank branch in Seoul (Yonhap)
An employee of Woori Bank, one of South Korea's largest domestic banks, has been taken into custody after he turned himself in for embezzling about 50 billion won ($39.5 million) from the company, police said Thursday.

The employee, whose identity was withheld, confessed to his actions at Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The confession was made while police were taking measures to issue a travel ban on the employee after they received a report on the case from Woori Bank.

"We will review seeking a court arrest warrant after investigating details of this case," police officials said. (Yonhap)

